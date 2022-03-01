You read the book by Roald Dahl, you loved the movie starring Gene Wilder, you didn't so much love the movie with Johnny Depp, but you will most certainly love the Broadway stage version of the beloved classic, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be opening at the Washington Pavilion Friday, March 4 with a show at 7:30 p.m. The following day, Saturday, March 5 will have two performances at 1 and 6 p.m.

This show is the perfect recipe of new and old. The show includes songs we know and love like "Pure Imagination" and "I've Got A Golden Ticket," but also includes new music from the producers of Hairspray.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of reclusive candy factory owner, Willy Wonka, and his contest to allow 5 lucky golden ticket winners inside the factory! Charlie Bucket is one of the lucky few that get a taste of what is inside! What is experienced is unlike anything anyone could have imagined! Oompa Loompas, crazy inventions, and of course, chocolate!

Come early before each performance for a cocktail, dinner, and/or to peruse the galleries.

The Washington Pavilion always offers a fun, themed signature cocktail for each show! For Charlie and the Chocolate Factory sip on a Snozzberries cocktail or try the mocktail called Goodie Goodie Gumballs. New to the lobby, try the Starbucks self-serve coffee machine.

The Washington Pavilion is expanding the experience by offering pre-show dining with a themed meal. Before each performance, Leonardo's Cafe will be serving up cocoa whole pork, carved by the chef! As well as candy salmon, maple brussels sprouts, steamed cauliflower, fresh veggie salad, popcorn salad, potato cakes, and bread. Desserts will consist of marshmallows, strawberries, and grapes with chocolate fondue!

While you're at the Washington Pavilion, don't forget to check out the Visual Arts Center. Take a tour of the eight galleries in the Visual Arts Center before the show, free to patrons with performance tickets.