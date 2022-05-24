‘Bat Out of Hell’ The Musical Hits the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas – The award-winning hit production Bat Out of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, is set to perform in one of the most iconic entertainment destination in the world – The Las Vegas Strip. The electrifying theatre experience will debut at Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on Sept. 27, 2022.

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is a Rocky-Horror, Romeo-and-Juliet celebration of star-crossed lovers from opposite sides of the tracks caught in a city teetering on the brink of disaster. When Raven falls in love with the rebellious Strat, all bets are off in this love-at-all costs, rock-and-rollercoaster story based on uncompromising youth.

Bat at Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, featuring the smash-hit songs from the 1977 'Bat Out of Hell' album, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By the Dashboard Light and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad.

Get our free mobile app

Bat Out of Hell by Meat Loaf became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 60 million copies worldwide. Meat Loaf passed away in January of 2022.

Ticket prices, performance times and casting for both productions to be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit batoutofhellmusical.com

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.