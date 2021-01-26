UPDATE 1/21/22: Meat Loaf Dead at 74

Meat Loaf. Born Marvin Lee Aday on September 27, 1947, he is noted for the Bat Out of Hell trilogy of albums, consisting of Bat Out of Hell, Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, and Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose.

Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell has sold more than 43 million copies worldwide.

According to Wikipedia, "almost 40 years after [Bat Out of Hell] release, it still sells an estimated 200,000 copies annually, and stayed on the charts for over nine years, making it one of the best selling albums of all time."

He has worldwide album sales of 80 million, which would make him one of the most successful artists of all time.

Meat Loaf has also appeared in dozens of movies and television shows, including the role of Eddie in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Bob" in Fight Club, and roles in such shows as Monk, Glee, South Park, and House, M.D.

But, whatever happened to Meat Loaf?

After the phenomenal success of Bat Out Of Hell, it was doubtful whether Meat Loaf

would ever sing again. When he went into the studio at the conclusion of the 11 month Bat Out Of Hell tour in 1978, he found himself unable to sing.

One of his many doctors at the time said he had paralyzed a portion of his right vocal chord.

Meat Loaf is said to have cheated death on numerous occasions. He was involved in a car accident that resulted in the vehicle rolling over. He was struck on the head with a shot put during a track meet (no kidding - look it up). He jumped off a stage during a concert and broke both of his legs. He also fainted on stage while performing in Pittsburgh.

In October 2006 his private jet had to make an emergency landing after his plane's forward landing gear failed!

All of this and he suffered from a heart condition.

And who could forget that time Meat Loaf fell ill during a concert in 2007. He told the stunned audience to enjoy the number "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," because it would be the last of his career.

He attempted to sing the first line of the song but instead said "Ladies and

gentlemen, thank you for coming, but I can no longer continue. Good night. Thank you for 30 years. I’m taking my coat off and I say goodbye forever."

He then left the stage, soon followed by his stunned band.

Fast Forward to the present day.

Meat Loaf coached children's baseball and softball in each of the Connecticut towns where he lived.

Late in 2015, Meat Loaf finished his 13th studio album titled, Braver than We Are.

And in one final thing, you probably didn’t know about Meat Loaf: He has been a vegetarian for the last decade. Pretty odd for a man known as “Meat.”

On January 21, 2022, it was announced that Meat Loaf had died at age 74. The news was revealed on his official Facebook page and confirmed to the New York Times. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

