Run and Tell That! ‘Hairspray’ is Coming to Sioux Falls

The smash-hit, Tony Award-winning musical, Hairspray is coming to Sioux Falls' Washington Pavilion!

Hairspray was originally a non-musical movie featuring Ricki Lake in 1988. Then was turned into a musical for Broadway in 2002. Then became a movie musical in 2007.

Get our free mobile app

The musical, stage version opens Friday, March 25 with a 7:30 p.m. show and continues on Saturday, March 26th with a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. show.

Hairspray tells the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in Baltimore in the 1960s. Tracy's dream is to dance on TV’s most popular show. However, Hairspray is about so much more than that!

Despite being set in the '60s, Hairspray is still very relevant to today's issues of racism, bias, body image, individuality, identity, student activism, community-police interactions, and media bias.

I know that sounds really heavy, but the show is also a lot of fun too!

The show's soundtrack is full of favorites like "Welcome to the 60s", "Run and Tell That", "Without Love", "I Know Where I've Been", and of course, "You Can't Stop the Beat."

The Washington Pavilion will be hosting pre-show, themed meals before each performance. The Leonardo's Cafe menu consists of fruit and charcuterie boards, chicken and waffles, Baltimore crab cakes, pasta bar with meatballs, chicken, veggies, alfredo, and marinara sauces. Desserts will feature jelly donuts and cupcakes!

For more dining information, click here.

My favorite part of every show at Washington Pavilion is the signature cocktail! Hairspray is no different. The Blue Beehive will be available at the lobby bar before the show and at intermission. There is also a Starbucks self-serve coffee machine.

For more about Hairspray and to buy tickets, click here.