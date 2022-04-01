The Broadway musical, Hairspray, was scheduled for two shows on March 26th at the Washington Pavilion. Unfortunately, those shows had to be canceled at the last minute due to illness.

But, good news! Those shows have been rescheduled! You really can't stop the beat!

The makeup shows will be on September 15 and 16, 2022.

In a press release from the Washington Pavilion, they explain what previous ticketholders can expect, "Patrons with tickets for the performance previously scheduled for March 26 at 2 p.m. will automatically be transferred to the performance on Thursday, September 15. Patrons with tickets for the performance previously scheduled for March 26 at 7:30 p.m. will automatically be transferred to the performance on Friday, September 16. There are no further action ticket holders need to take. If ticket holders are unable to attend the September performances, they may go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Hairspray for alternatives. The Washington Pavilion apologizes for any inconvenience this rescheduling has caused."

I had the opportunity to see the show the first night before the cancelations and it was fantastic! As a big fan of Hairspray already, the music, the costumes, the comedy, the dancing were all more than I was expecting.

Not that the whole cast wasn't amazing, but my biggest applause/goosebump moment goes to Sandie Lee as Motormouth Maybelle! Her rendition of "I Know Where I've Been" was stellar!

I'm so happy the Washington Pavilion was able to work out the schedule to bring this show back for the people of Sioux Falls!