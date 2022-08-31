First Iowa Wave Song Chosen By A Kid Captain Is Beyond Fitting

Back in April, it was announced that "Wave on Wave' by Pat Green would no longer be the song accompanying the amazing tradition that started five years ago at Kinnick Stadium. At the end of the first quarter of each home game, all in attendance stop for a moment and "wave". Green's song seemed perfect but for whatever reason, a vote began, asking for suggestions for a replacement.

That poll itself was scrapped after it was later announced each of the "Kid Captains" would pick the song each week. These are patients of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, whom the wave honors. Who better to make that choice?

We now know not only the first Kid Captain but also his choice of soundtrack for this weekend's wave at the Iowa home opener against South Dakota State. It's beyond fitting. The pick even got a response from its artist. (In other words, we may have a little more insight into why the kids are getting to pick their own music).

If you've never heard the song, it's a very strong anthem that was chosen by Eli Belser, who according to Iowa's News Now, was diagnosed with a rare bone disease, CRMO shortly after getting sick in 2019. Eli was treated for the disease but did not improve, so his medical team did more tests until he was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma high risk, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells typically in children 5 years old and younger.

After several rounds of chemotherapy, surgery to remove tumors, stem cell harvest, and transplants, Eli has been in remission for two years. You can learn about Eli and the rest of this year's "Brave" Kid Captains here. You can check this week's season-opening wave song below.

We look forward to keeping you updated on the future Kid Captains and their song selections this season!

