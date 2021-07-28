Five More South Dakota Counties Have Moderate COVID-19 Spread

It isn't going away, folks. COVID is lifting its head out of its little summer vacation and getting ready to wreck the fall.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the South Dakota Department of Health announced today that the number of counties with a moderate amount of community spread went up by five. This is according to the CDC COVID data tracker.

Minnehaha, Lincoln, and 14 other counties are all in the high spread category while much of the interior of the state is still in the low category. But increases in moderate spread are the concern.

As of today, there are 239 new cases, 30 probable new cases, and 434 people recovered from the virus. 33 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

So far there are just 13 cases of the Delta variant in South Dakota.

On Tuesday the CDC recommended that vaccinated people go back to wearing masks indoors where the delta variant of the virus is prevalent. Right now it is not prevalent in South Dakota.

Also on Tuesday Governor Kristi Noem criticized the CDC on Twitter for changing the rules on what people should do as far as masking goes.

The CDC shifts their position AGAIN. South Dakota's cases remain low. If you're worried about the virus, you're free to get vaccinated, wear a mask, or stay at home. But we won't be mandating anything. And the CDC's inconsistency doesn't help the American people.

So far in South Dakota, 2,034 people have died from COVID-19. That is out of a total of 109,836 confirmed cases and another 15,380 probable cases of the virus.