Flandreau Bakery to Close Doors After 91 Years

FLANDREAU, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota bakery is shutting its doors after 91 years in business.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that the owners of Flandreau Bakery will close up shop for the last time on Friday.

Mel Duncan opened the bakery in 1930 and worked there until he turned 90. His sons, Ed and Don, took over the business in 1981. Don is 71; Ed is 69.

The brothers say they want to retire and had planned to close the bakery on New Year's Eve but stepped up their timetable after Ed slipped on ice and broke his wrist following a Dec. 15 storm.

