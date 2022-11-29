Following Nebraska Loss, Iowa QB Enters Transfer Portal

It's been a tough year to be a quarterback for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Just days after the Hawkeyes were bounced from contention for a Big Ten West Title, one veteran quarterback within the program has announced his intention to transfer.

Alex Padilla, who has starting experience with the Hawkeyes over multiple seasons, has announced that he will enter the transfer portal following the season.

Padilla most recently saw action against the Cornhuskers last Saturday, going 16 of 33 for 141 yards through the air with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Padilla also saw limited action this season in the loss against Ohio State.

Here is the official announcement from the Quarterback's twitter page:

The longtime Hawkeye will now look for a new home next season. In total, he finishes his career in Iowa City with 821 passing yards, 4 total touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

Quarterback Spencer Petras has started the entirety of the season for the Hawkeyes, and will presumably get the start for the Hawkeyes in their upcoming bowl game.

Sources: Sports Reference and Alex Padilla Twitter