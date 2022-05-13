Former Alabama Defensive Back Finds New Home in Big 10

Former Alabama walk-on defensive back Brylan Lanier has announced on his social media accounts that he will be transferring to Indiana University to continue his football career.

Lanier, a graduate of Paul W. Bryant High School and son of Tuscaloosa City Councilmen Cassius Lanier, served as a walk-on cornerback for the Crimson Tide as a freshman in 2021.

After graduating from Bryant Lanier initially committed to the Georgia State football program. He chose to transfer back to Tuscaloosa after a brief stint in Atlanta but will now head to Bloomington, Indiana to play for the Hoosiers. Lanier will have four years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback was considered a 3-star prospect and the No. 43 cornerback in the class of 2021. He did not play in any games for Alabama in 2021 but he was one of seven players to earn the Bear Bryant Outstanding Non-Scholarship Award for the Tide's 2022 spring practice period.

Lanier received interest from several schools after entering his name in the transfer portal, he ended up choosing Indiana over Virginia Tech, Alabama A&M, Jacksonville State, Prairie View A&M, Stephen F. Austin, and Tennessee-Martin.

The defensive back is the 13th player to transfer to Indiana this offseason. He ended up on the Hoosiers' radar after head coach Tom Allen received a positive review from former Indiana and current Alabama strength and conditioning coach David Ballou.

