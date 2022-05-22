Former Alabama Golfer Justin Thomas Wins 2022 PGA Championship

Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won his the first major of his career by capturing the 2017 PGA Championship in his fourth season as a professional. The Louisville, Kentucky-native entered Sunday's final round at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa Oklahoma trailing leader Mito Pereria by seven significant strokes.

The 2013 national champion completed the third-largest 54-hole comeback in a major by shooting a fourth round 67 and then winning a three-hole playoff against Will Zalatoris to win the 2022 PGA Championship and capture his second major victory. Thomas became the fifth golfer to win the PGA Championship twice before turning 30-years old.

"It was a bizarre day. I definitely crossed one off the list. I've never won a tournament shanking a ball on Sunday. That was a first, and man, I'd really like it to be a last," Thomas said after his victory. "... I was asked earlier in the week, 'What lead is safe?' And I said, 'No lead.' This place is so tough, but if you hit the fairways, you can make birdies. I stayed so patient, and I just can't believe I found myself in a playoff."

Thomas had gone 14 months since his last PGA Tour victory, this weekend's win vaults him to No. 5 in the world rankings. Not only does he capture his second Wanamaker Trophy but he claims $2.7 million in prize money as well.

Thomas's victory was made possible by Pereira's collapse in the final round. He entered the 18th hole of his Sunday round holding onto a one-shot lead over the field. The Chilean found water off the tee and ultimately scored a double-bogey, opening the door for Thomas and Zalatoris to compete in a playoff.

Thomas took control of the playoff by driving the green on the second hole, which he ultimately birdied. Zalatoris tried to follow suit but found a bunker and saved a par on the hole, falling behind by 1-stroke and ultimately finishing second in the event.

The former Alabama golfer now has 15 wins on the PGA Tour, tied with Dustin Thomas win the most wins on tour since 2015. The next golf major is The U.S. Open the week of June 13-19. This year's event will be held at The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts.

