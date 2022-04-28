One of the most unifying sports moments over the last decade occurred at the 2022 Masters where the sports world collectively came together to cheer Tiger Woods on in his return to golf.

Woods had been out for over a year after he was involved in a car crash in 2021 in which he almost lost his leg.

He started off strong and made the cut but would eventually have a couple of tough days on the weekend and finish well off the lead.

Regardless of the outcome, Woods had the sports world on his side and hopefully some momentum for the rest of the 2022 season.

So will Tiger Woods play in the 2022 PGA Championship in May?

Well, Tiger did just play the PGA Championship course so the answer may be yes.

Reports surfaced this week that Tiger played the Southern Hills Country Club for a practice round and coincidently it is the same course that Tiger won his last PGA Championship in 2007.

Speaking as a fan of Tiger and a fan of golf, I sure hope Tiger is participating May 19-22 at the PGA Championship.

For more information on the PGA, the future schedule and other news surrounding the tour, you can visit their website.

