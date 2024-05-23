Iowa Tornado Victim Asks for and Receives New Golf Clubs

In our area, we know full well the devastating impact tornadoes can have on vehicles, homes, communities, and more.

Our region has had a recent bout with some serious storms, and one small town Iowa man had an interesting perspective when interviewed by local media following the destruction of his home.

Greenfield, Iowa, a town of just over 2,000 in population, was devastated by the recent storms, and local TV coverage predictably ensued.

That's when reporters had the opportunity to interview Bradley Gebbie, and the rest is history:

It's an interesting request, but as fate would have it, it worked!

Per Keith Murphy Thursday on Twitter:

It's good and humorous news out of a terrible situation across the state of Iowa.

To help those affected by the recent string of tornadoes across the Hawkeye State, visit this helpful article from KETV Omaha.

Sources: KETV Omaha and Keith Murphy Twitter