Northwestern (Iowa) Transfer QB Gramstad Chooses Nebraska

Suddenly, the Nebraska Cornhusker football program is quarterback wealthy.

Just six months following the earth-shattering news that Dylan Raiola, one of the top recruits in the country, would be calling Lincoln home, the Huskers have added another transfer QB.

The Huskers got a transfer commitment on Thursday from Jalyn Gramstad, who starred at nearby Northwestern (IA) at the NAIA level.

Gramstad played his high school football at West Lyon High School in Iowa, and will join the Huskers soon ahead of the 2024 campaign:

Gramstad may not have been a marquee recruit, but his collegiate career is off to an amazing start. This past season, the Junior was named NAIA player of the year, among other accomplishments:

The long list of accolades continues for the junior signal caller. He was named an American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) and NAIA First Team All-American, the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, he was a First Team All-GPAC performer this season and a three-time GPAC Offensive Player of the Week honoree. He becomes just the second Red Raider to garner NAIA Player of the Year honors. Gramstad marks the fourth-consecutive GPAC athlete to be named the NAIA Player of the Year.

Gramstad's stats last year included a 67.8% completion percentage, 3,681 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, just 9 interceptions, and he also added 772 rushing yards and 8 scores on the ground.

It's safe to say that despite the accolades, it appears Raiola's job to lose. But, you can never have too many good players on a roster, especially at Quarterback.

Sources: WeAreIowa, ClutchPoints, NWCRaiders.com, and Sean Callahan Twitter