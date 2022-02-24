What Some Iconic Sioux Falls Locations Look Like Today

The other day I was having a conversation about an old iconic building in Sioux Falls. With all of the changes over the years, I couldn't even remember where it was.

It all started when someone mentioned the old nightclub Jamz. I had completely forgotten about it. Nightlife in downtown Sioux Falls has flourished over the last 15 years so much, I forgot it existed.

But Jamz wasn't even the most recent name of that now-extinct building. Since I happened to be downtown the same day as the conversation, I drove around and took some pics of places I could think of.

Get our free mobile app

ACME Drink Co. - Jamz - Nite City - Mocamba Club

Andy Erickson/TSM Andy Erickson/TSM loading...

The building that used to occupy 305 N Main Avenue was torn down two decades ago after its last iteration, ACME Drink Co, closed in 2005. According to the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it started off as the Mocamba Club in 1969 and was known mostly for live music. It then became Nite City during the disco era. The club rebranded two more times as Jamz and finally ACME.

Hollywood Theatre

Andy Erickson/TSM Andy Erickson/TSM loading...

In the summer of 1985, my parents took me and my brother to see the classic movie Goonies. For some reason, I remember that we didn't go see it at one of the multiplexes. It was at the Hollywood Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. According to Cinematreasures.org, it first opened in 1938 at 212 North Phillips Avenue. (A photo at CinemaTreasures shows the marquee advertising Star Wars was playing at the time, presumably sometime in 1977.) Now a parking lot and newer office building occupy the space.

The Pomp Room

Andy Erickson/TSM Andy Erickson/TSM loading...

The Pomp Room, formerly located at 215 North Dakota Avenue, predated me just a bit. I did attend an all-ages Janitor Bob and the Armchair Cowboys show there sometime around 1994. I was not old enough to go down there after the Aerosmith concert on June 7, 1993. I went to the big show and was shocked to hear that at the Pomp Room that night and played a little four-song set.

Zip Feed Mill

Andy Erickson/TSM Andy Erickson/TSM loading...

Who doesn't remember the Zip Feed Mill not falling down? Even if you didn't live here, you may remember December 3, 2005. I got home that day after the failed demolition and got a call from a co-worker saying they had just seen it on CNN. YouTube didn't even exist yet (it launched 12 days later), yet the video of the giant white concrete brick not falling down went viral instantly. Now, as of February 2022, the former site at 305 East 6th Street is under construction.

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS