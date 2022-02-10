25-Years of Amazing Highlights From the Phoenix Open [VIDEO]

Hole-in-one celebrations, Tiger Woods, extraordinary long putts, oh and don't forget about the Caddy Races. Yep, it must be the Phoenix Open.

Get our free mobile app

This is the one PGA tournament where the guys with the clubs are still the star attraction, but you get to see much more than competitive golf.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It's one of the most iconic shots in PGA Tour history, not as much for the feat itself but for the celebration that ensued.

After Tiger Woods' hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole on the Saturday of the 1997 Phoenix Open, there were the missed high-fives, beer showering the tee box, the raise-the-roof by Woods as he walked from tee to green and the wall of noise that lasted from the moment he hit his shot until after he picked his ball out of the cup.

That iconic ace turns 25 years this year. As the PGA Tour returns to the site, for what is now called the WM Phoenix Open.

Read and watch more about the Phoenix Open here from ESPN.