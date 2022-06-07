Phil Mickelson Returns To Golf At Saudi-Backed LIV

After a four-month hiatus, Phil Mickelson is ready to return to competitive golf, albeit on a "new path" and with a "fresh start" on the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Mickelson, a six-time major championship winner, was added to the field on Monday for LIV Golf's first event, which is scheduled to start Thursday at Centurion Club outside London. In a statement posted to his Twitter account on Monday, Mickelson said he still plans to play in the majors but didn't say whether he would compete in PGA Tour events.

Mickelson said he plans to play in the U.S. Open, which begins June 16 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

"I am looking forward to playing the U.S. Open and I'll be there," Mickelson told Sports Illustrated on Monday. "I'm under the understanding that I'm able to play."

Mickelson joins a 48-man field in London that also includes two-time major winners Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer, as well as four other major winners: Sergio Garcia (2017 Masters), Charl Schwartzel (2011 Masters), Graeme McDowell (2010 U.S. Open), and Louis Oosthuizen (2010 Open Championship).

While many stars such as Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth have pledged their loyalty to the PGA Tour, Mickelson and 13 others are jumping to Norman's new circuit.