Former Bears HC Eberflus Catches on with Dallas Cowboys

Recently fired Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus didn't have to wait long for his next NFL opportunity, and it's a prestigious one.

Eberflus will join the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff under new Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer and will serve as the team's defensive coordinator.

One time Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer served in the role last season in Dallas.

Per ProFootballTalk:

It’s a return to Dallas for Eberflus as he was the linebackers coach and pass game coordinator on Jason Garrett’s staff from 2011-2017. He left to become the Colts’ defensive coordinator and then moved on to the head coaching position with the Bears in 2022. Eberflus went 14-32 in that role before being fired on the day after Thanksgiving last year.

The Cowboys made the less-than-splashy hire of Schottenheimer official on Monday, and we'll see what kind of a turnaround can be engineered in 2025.

The Cowboys finished the season 7-10 and without a playoff appearance in 2024.

