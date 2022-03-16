Former Gopher LB Traded to Texans

The new NFL League Year is officially underway as of Wednesday Afternoon, and one pro with local ties is on the move.

Former University of Minnesota Linebacker Blake Cashman has been traded from the New York Jets to the Houston Texans, per Pro Football Talk.

The deal sends the fourth year Linebacker to Houston in exchange for a 6th round pick in next year's NFL Draft.

Cashman will provide a solid depth piece to the Houston defense and special teams units under new Head Coach Lovie Smith.

In his first three years as a pro, Cashman played sparingly in New York, battling injuries and inconsistency. The former Golden Gopher has appeared in just 14 games over 3 seasons, including 7 total starts. His best season came in his rookie year in 2019 when he totaled 40 tackles and a fumble recovery.

In college, Cashman was one of the leaders of the Minnesota defense, finishing with 183 total tackles and 12 sacks over his four year career. He was selected in the 5th round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jets.

