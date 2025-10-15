The Philadelphia Eagles have a depth problem when it comes to pass rushers, and it just got a little worse.

Veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith officially called it a career this week after appearing in just five games for Philadelphia.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Smith announced his retirement in a post to his Instagram account on Monday. Smith signed with the Eagles last month and recorded 1.5 sacks while starting two of the five games he played for the team. Those starts came in Weeks 4 and 5, but Smith played a season-low 17 snaps in last Thursday’s loss to the Giants. That came days after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio discussed Smith’s role on defense.

The Eagles now have Azeez Ojulari and Jalyx Hunt listed as their starting pass rushers, while Josh Uche and Patrick Johnson serve as the primary backups.

Smith finishes his career with 70.5 sacks and 10 forced fumbles. He played for the Ravens, Packers, Vikings, Browns, Lions, and Eagles.

