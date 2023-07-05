Former Hawkeye Luka Garza Signs New NBA Contract

Get our free mobile app

Iowa fans got to see plenty of Luka Garza this past NBA season. The former Hawkeye star played part of the year with the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA and part of the season with their G League team in Des Moines. Garza now has a new contract for the 2023-2024 NBA season.

That new contract is another two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to the Des Moines Register. The 6'10" forward played in 28 games for the T-Wolves last season, averaging 6.5 points and shooting over 54% from the field. But it was during his time in the G-League in Des Moines, Iowa where Garza really stood out!

In 15 games for the Iowa Wolves, the Register reports that Garza put up some fantastic numbers. How do 30.7 points, over 10 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game grab you? He was also selected as a team captain for the NBA G League Next Up game. By signing another two-way contract with the Timberwolves, Garza will again be splitting time between Des Moines and Minneapolis.

So why can't Garza stick in the NBA? He clearly has the talent and the overall game. While I love the fact he can spend time here in Iowa in the G-League, perhaps the Timberwolves just aren't the right fit for him. Maybe another team, coach, or system would provide the former Iowa star with more opportunities at the NBA level. Regardless, get your tickets to see Garza in Des Moines again this season. He's likely to put on a show!

Our Favorite Photos From Iowa's Run to the NCAA Championship Game The 2022-23 Iowa women's basketball season started on November 7 and concluded in the NCAA Championship Game against LSU on Sunday, April 2. Iowa went 31-7 and will be remembered forever for their five NCAA Tournament wins. Here are our favorite photos from the tournament.