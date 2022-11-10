Former Minnesota Vikings OC Hired as USFL Head Coach

The USFL's inaugural season came and went in a flash. The league is already preparing for the second season of the re-booted league, and several new coaches will surely enter the fold.

On Thursday, the New Orleans Breakers, coached last season by Larry Fedora, have announced that their new Head Coach for next season will be John DeFilippo.

DeFilippo is a longtime assistant coach in the college and NFL ranks, and this will be his first Head Coaching position.

Here is a tweet from the team confirming the hire:

Most recently, the veteran coach had been the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Matt Nagy for the Chicago Bears during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Vikings fans will recognize the name, as DeFilippo served the offensive coordinator for Minnesota for a lone season in 2018 under then Head Coach Mike Zimmer.

DeFilippo got his start coaching at Fordham in 2000 as a quarterback coach and has spent time with 9 different NFL franchises in a variety of roles.

Last season under Head Coach Larry Fedora, the Breakers finished with a mark of 6-4, and fell to the eventual champion Birmingham Stallions in the playoff semifinals by the score of 31-17.

