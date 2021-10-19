Former Radio Host Returns to MC Farm Bureau Annual Convention

Future farming priorities, climate concerns, food competition, seminars, and a live auction fundraiser will all be part of the 2021 South Dakota Farm Bureau Convention

Tom Steever will emcee the 104th Annual South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Convention November 19-20 at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel, Sioux Falls.

“Table Talk - Food and Climate Conversations” will begin Friday, November 19, with a delegate session. New this year, will be sessions for FFA students to participate and be part of the SDFB Young Farmers and Ranchers hosting a food competition and live auction fundraiser.

A women's business session and young farmer's and ranchers social will also take place.

According to a release, South Dakota Legislature members will cover the latest updates in their efforts to define South Dakota legislative districts.

The term Farm to Table has been part of our narrative for many years now, and area restaurant owners and chefs will be included in Saturday's sessions.

Registration is now open online for this event.