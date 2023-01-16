In case you missed it, a 5th grade class from a Minnesota elementary school made national news in the past week for all of the right reasons.

Students from Glen Lake Elementary School in Hopkins, Minnesota came together to redefine recess for their classmates.

The twin cities suburb has a population of just over 19,000 and is home to a Raspberry festival, and a lot of good apples.

Watch the video that was featured on CBS evening news:

It's just a wonderful feeling to see people lift each other up this way. Hopefully, the project inspires other schools and communities to do the same in the near future.

We see you Hopkins. Well done.

