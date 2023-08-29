For the fourth time in his stellar career, former University of South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has captured a medal in international competition.

Saturday (August 26), the Kansas City native cleared a season-best 19 feet, 6.25 inches to tie for the bronze medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Nilsen's previous international medals came in the 2020 Olympics (silver), the 2022 World Indoor Championships (bronze), and the 2022 World Championships (silver).

After the competition, he talked about his latest trip to the medal stand:

During his time in Vermillion (2017-2020), Nilsen was a three-time NCAA Champion and a seven-time All-American.

He still holds USD's indoor and outdoor pole vault records.

