Former Viking RB Back With Chiefs On One-Year Deal

Fresh off of a deep playoff run last season, the Kansas City Chiefs and veteran runningback Jerick McKinnon have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.

McKinnon was seldom used early on last season, his first with the organization, but that changed quickly over the final week of the regular season and postseason.

McKinnon would become a key player for the Chiefs offense in the postseason, tallying 15 or more touches in all three contests.

Now, the team has opted to bring the veteran back into the fold this fall. It's a 1 year deal with an unknown value.

McKinnon will look to compete for carries in what is a very crowded backfield to say the least. The veteran from Georgia Southern joins former first round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire as well as new addition Ronald Jones II in the Chiefs backfield.

McKinnon finished last season with just 62 yards on 12 carries, while adding 107 yards and touchdown as a receiver. In the postseason, the veteran tallied 150 rushing yards, 165 receiving yards and a touchdown.

A third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft, McKinnon has totaled 2,299 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground, and 1,344 yards and 7 touchdowns as a receiver.

McKinnon played for Minnesota for four seasons before spending one year (2020) in San Francisco and one (2021) in Kansas City.

Sources: Pro Football Reference and ESPN.com

