Funniest Toddler Phrases Better Than The Actual Ones

The words and phrases that come out of your child's mouth at such a young age are sometimes the funniest moments of their lives. And, for many what they say will have you either rolling your eyes, laughing, or saying to yourself, "Why didn't I think of that?"

Get our free mobile app

I came across this post that offers insight into some of the funniest things kids say that may be better than what the rest of us know as the standard word, term, or phrase. Here are just a few of the tweets: