GAME DAY PREVIEW: Vikings Host Rams Today in Minneapolis

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the LA Rams today at U.S. Banks Stadium in Week 17 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (7-7) are coming off a 17-9 win over the Bears in Chicago on Monday night. The Rams (10-4) beat the Seahawks 20-10 last Sunday in Los Angeles.

Injury Report

For the Vikings, fullback C.J Ham (hamstring) is listed as 'questionable.' Running back Dalvin Cook (COVID-19) will miss today's matchup.

For the Rams, defensive lineman Greg Gaines is listed as 'questionable.' Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (COVID-19) will be out today.

Matchup History

The Vikings and (Los Angeles/St. Louis) Rams have faced each other 46 times in the regular and postseason, with Minnesota leading the series 27-17-2. The Rams won the last matchup 38-31 back on September 27, 2018.

And this from Vikings.com...

Minnesota enters Week 16 at 7-7 and in the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC. If Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer's squad wants to keep pace in the postseason race, that likely means getting above .500 for the first time this season. Minnesota, which hasn't been above .500 since the end of the 2019 season, has missed out on chances to get there in Weeks 1, 8 and 12 of the 2021 season.

NFC North Standings

Green Bay Packers (12-3) defeated Cleveland yesterday Minnesota Vikings (7-7) vs. LA Rams today Chicago Bears (4-10) at Seattle today Detroit Lions (2-11-1) at Atlanta today

Playoff Picture

The Vikings are in the seventh and final NFC Wild Card spot, and control their own post-season destiny with three games left in the regular season. Win-out, and they're in. If they lose any of their remaining games, their playoff chances drop significantly.

The Rams third overall in the NFL playoff picture, and in first place in the NFC West. While they haven't mathematically clinched a post-season spot yet -- it's a safe bet that the Rams will be in the playoffs.

The Odds

The Vikings are 3½ point underdogs against the Rams today.

The Broadcast

The game is set to kickoff at 12:00 pm CT. (TV: FOX, RADIO: 1240 AM & 95.3 FM WJON.)