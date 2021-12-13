Gary Hunn Sings About “Christmas In South Dakota” {Listen}

Here in South Dakota, we love visitors any time of the year, but especially at Christmas!

When Gary Hunn came to our state, it left quite an impression on him. In fact, so much so that he sat down and wrote a song about his visit and his "Christmas In South Dakota."

And in the song, Gary travels all over the Mt. Rushmore state.

From picking up a guitar right here in Sioux Falls to finding boots in Wall and clothes right there in downtown Mitchell. Gary lets everyone know he certainly enjoyed the hospitality he experienced here in South Dakota.

Watch the video below and listen as Gary brings you border to border at Christmastime. And be sure and check out his Youtube page for more great music from Gary Hunn (and his band, the Wayward Angels).

