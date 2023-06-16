Congratulations to Our Manley For Dad WINNER!

UPDATE:

Congratulations to our Manley For Dad 2023 WINNER: Shawn Travis!

Shawn was nominated by Kathryne Travis.

As this year's Manley for Dad winner, Shawn will receive:

A $500.00 credit towards the purchase of 4 Bridgestone or Firestone tires

One (1) oil change valued at $30.45 (Exp: 6/30/24)

One (1) Alignment package, valued at $95.00

CHECK IT OUT: Have You Ever Been to Manley, Minnesota?

Remember, you can’t take a trip if you ain’t got the grips. Make your appointment today, to get your new grips at the ALL-NEW Manley Tire & Oil Service Center, just south of I-90, exit number one, Manley, Minnesota.

Manley Tire and Oil in Manley, Minnesota wants you to get ‘Manley' for Dad this Father's Day!

ESPN Sioux Falls got together with our friends over at Manley Tire and Oil and put together a fantastic Father's Day gift package.

Manley Tire and Oil Manley Tire and Oil loading...

This year's Manley for Dad winner will receive:

A $500.00 credit towards the purchase of 4 Bridgestone or Firestone tires

One (1) oil change valued at $30.45 (Exp: 6/30/24)

One (1) Alignment package, valued at $95.00

To enter, simply fill out the form below. Tell us who you are and the name of your Dad!

You can nominate your Dad through Thursday, May 11, 2023, and the winner will be drawn at random and announced Friday, May 12, 2023. The total prize package value of this promotion is over $$618.95.

So if you still need to get the mother figure in your life a gift for Mother's Day (which is on Sunday, May 14 this year) what better gift than one of peace of mind knowing that her vehicle is now tuned up and ready to go!

MORE: CONGRATULATION TO OUR ‘MANLEY FOR MOM’ WINNER!

CHECK IT OUT: Have You Ever Been to Manley, Minnesota?

Remember, you can’t take a trip if you ain’t got the grips. Make your appointment today, to get your new grips at the ALL-NEW Manley Tire & Oil Service Center, just south of I-90, exit number one, Manley, Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State