Get Ready: Sioux Falls Mayor Brings Back Fitness Challenge

It's time once again to get your sneakers ready and put some air in your bike tires! For the third year in a row, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is rebooting the Mayor's Fitness Challenge.

All you have to do is log 100 miles by either walking, running, or biking starting sometime in April. Mayor TenHaken recently released a video on Facebook sharing the exciting news of the 2022 #100Miles100DaysSF Fitness Challenge.

In the video, Mayor TenHaken reminds his followers and viewers that taking care of your mental health is super important. This was especially true throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Being active is one way to keep your mind and body healthy.

The #100Miles100DaysSF Fitness Challenge is "coming and will be bigger and better." TenHaken explains, "We challenge this community (and the state too really) to run, walk, or bike, rollerblade, or walk on your hands...I don't care what you do (haha). It's 100 miles in 100 days. Any exercise that can get you there."

During the inaugural year of the Mayor's Fitness Challenge in 2020, thousands of Sioux Falls residents participated and logged thousands of miles!

The #100Miles100DaysSF is a great way to experience the bike trails and the open spaces that Sioux Falls has to offer. I know I had a blast participating in the previous Fitness Challenges all while enjoying some great sunny days! Even my dog, Honey was able to join me for some miles when the challenge first started!

More details to come soon! Let's get active together, Sioux Falls!

Best Hiking Trails Around Sioux Falls There's nothing like spending a few hours outdoors enjoying all that Mother Nature has to offer. And what better place to explore but right in your own backyard?

The Sioux Falls area has some fantastic hiking trails. Thanks to Experience Sioux Falls and their hiking guide we can start exploring today.

What a great resource, Experience Sioux Falls is really on top of everything our city has to offer and that includes scenic outdoor fun.

You may think that all these places are part of a state park. Well, some are which require a State Park sticker to enter. And some you don't.