Get Rid of Your Old Tires and Help Stop the Itch!

Have some old tires around your place that you're looking to get rid of?

The Sioux Falls landfill will take them off your hands for free, and you'll be able to help cut down on the city's mosquito population in the process.

Dakota News Now is reporting that effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill is accepting waste tires from residential customers.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources recently obtained a grant allowing them to issue sub grants for eligible projects for the collection and disposal of waste tires in select locations throughout South Dakota.

According to Dakota News Now, the city of Sioux Falls has elected to use the money to dispose of waste tires to avoid standing water, thus eliminating breeding areas for mosquitoes.

I don't know about you, but every summer, I always end up being a dinner buffet for mosquitoes and every other winged insect that bites. I must taste damn good because they love to feast on me. So anything that can be done to help reduce the mosquito population in the community is okay by me!

Don Kuper, Landfill Superintendent for Sioux Falls told Dakota News Now, “Waste tires pose numerous threats to our health and environment because they provide excellent breeding grounds for mosquitoes. This is a great opportunity to get rid of unwanted tires to help keep our community clean and safe.”

If you're sitting on some tires you're looking to get rid of, the Sioux Falls landfill is located at 26750 464th Avenue. Just west of Sioux Falls on 41st Street. They're open every Monday through Saturday, 7:30 AM to 5 PM. The landfill is closed on Sundays.

Residential customers in the five-county area of Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties can recycle old tires for free. Be advised that commercial businesses will have to pay a fee.

Get complete details by calling the landfill at 605-367-8162 or visiting them online at SiouxFalls.Org/Landfill.

