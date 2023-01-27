Golf adventurers are just 90 minutes away from one of the newest and biggest golf courses.

Bring your endurance and stamina to play the newest golf course in the Husker state. Tucked into the northeast corner of Nebraska and carved out of 580 acres of prime plains farmland, Landmand Golf Club is said to be nearly four times the size of an average course, according to Golf.com.

Located just south of Sioux City, Iowa taking Highway 75 and crossing into Nebraska, the small community of Homer surprisingly is now boasting one of the largest golf layouts in the country.

After taking a video tour of this layout I can't wait to plan a road trip.

From the first tee to the clubhouse golfers will enjoy the wide-open beauty of Landmand.

The course jumps up right at you with a par-5 575-yard first hole. And, don't think the par-3's will be anything easy. You may consider using a driver on the 240-yard 14th hole.

Not to back off as you close out the round, let's finish with another par-5, shall we?

I'd say you shouldn't concern yourself with any trees, however, the architects of Landmand may have been Greek sculptors in a previous life.

