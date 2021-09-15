Got Art? The Sioux Falls SculptureWalk ‘Call for Art’ Is Underway

Are you an artist that has created an original, handmade sculpture that you would like to have displayed downtown on the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk? Here's your chance.

Call for Art for 2022 is now underway in Sioux Falls.

The arts organization is on the hunt for the next 60 original sculptures that will line the streets of downtown Sioux Falls starting in May of 2022.

I bet you didn't know that Sioux Falls features the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world. Each spring, a new crop of sculptures are loaned to the city by professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds and then installed in downtown Sioux Falls for a one-year period for the people of the Sioux Empire to enjoy.

The Sioux Falls SculptureWalk has been in existence since the early 2000's, and during that time, has showcased nearly one thousand pieces of original art.

As Dakota News Now reports, the annual art submission process is now underway. Artists have until October 1, 2021, to submit examples of their work.

If you would like to have some of your creations be considered for the 2022 Sioux Falls SculptureWalk, you must submit your biography, resume, photos of up to five examples of your work, along with a 500-word artist statement to the arts organization by the deadline.

Once the submission period concludes, the selection committee made up of local artists, leaders, and businesses will get to work on carefully choosing the next set of 60+ sculptures to displayed in downtown.

Should one of your creations be chosen, you will receive an honorarium of $1,500 per sculpture. Along with being eligible to win the People’s Choice purchase award of up to $20,000 and Best In Show award of up to $2,000 as well as SculptureWalk Virtuoso Sculptor Certification.

The organization asks that artists please keep in mind as they submit their creations that your sculptures must be able to withstand South Dakota’s extreme temperatures in both the winter and summer months.

Get complete details on how to apply here.

Source: Dakota News Now

