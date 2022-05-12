A dream will soon become reality, for an idea that originally started all the way back in 2016.

The Sioux Falls Skatepark Association is finally getting its wish for a new state-of-the-art skatepark in 2023.

As Dakota News Now reports, over the past six months the organization has been focused on pushing funding for their idea across the finish, this week they received word that its mission was accomplished.

Get our free mobile app

After a lot of planning and hard work, the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association now has secured the funds necessary to build a brand new skatepark at Nelson Park, just off the corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue.

While it's true there are already other skateboard parks in Sioux Falls, the city does not have one that will rival this.

According to Dakota News Now, the sport of skateboarding has really been gaining popularity not only in Sioux Falls but across the entire nation. Once completed, this new park should really ramp up the skateboard interest that much more.

Sioux Falls Skate Park Association President Walter Portz told Dakota News Now, “I think the opportunities are great, and I think for 30 to 40 years into the future, this will provide opportunities for families to have alternate activities for their kids, and do it at a low cost."

The Sioux Falls Greater Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Appeals Campaign was a big driving force behind the fundraising effort to raise the necessary $1.72 million needed to make the skatepark happen.

The organization also has the city of Sioux Falls to thank as well, as Dakota News Now is reporting, the city is matching $800,000 for the project, bringing the total fund to $2.5 million.

By the way, the organization's original goal when they set out for the project was $500,000. With that kind of money at their disposal, I'm thinking this should be one hell of a nice skatepark!

When finished next year, the 30,000 square-foot cement Sioux Falls Skatepark will come complete with bowls, rails, stairs, and other pro-style features.

If you're a skateboarder, sounds like now might be a good time to start working on your Backside.

Source: Dakota News Now

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

10 Reasons NOT To Move To Sioux Falls ;) Sioux Falls is a special place. There is really no place else in the world quite like it. It is a unique spot of shining joy on the edge of the plains. But, if someone is planning to move here, there are a few things to know...



