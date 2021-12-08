Great Places to Volunteer in Sioux Falls around the Holidays

One of the true meanings of the holiday season is giving. And while many of us associate Christmas with the giving and receiving of gifts, what is really needed in so many cases around the holidays is the giving of one's time.

Here in the Sioux Falls area, we are blessed to have so many great organizations where a person can give the gift of their time as a volunteer not only during the Christmas season but throughout the entire year.

This Christmas, as you search for the perfect gift to give someone you might consider giving the gift of your time at one of the nonprofit organizations listed below.

Let's take a look at a partial list of some of the volunteer hot spots here in the Sioux Empire during the holiday season right now. For a more extensive list of volunteer opportunities in and around the Sioux Falls area check out this link.

LSS Mentoring Services

If you have a soft spot in your heart for kids, you might consider giving the gift of your time as a mentor to an elementary, middle, or high school student during the school day. LSS is always looking for people willing to spend an hour a week working with a student on their homework, or perhaps something as simple as reading a book, or having lunch with a student and spending a little time talking. Learn more here.

Senior Companion Program of South Dakota

If your heart is telling you to volunteer this Christmas season with someone who is elderly or with an adult with special needs, then the Senior Companion Program of South Dakota might be just what you're looking for. To be a senior companion you must be age 55 and older and willing to help two to four clients on a weekly basis, with a time commitment of 15 to 40 hours each week. There are a few additional eligibility requirements. Get more info and learn about opportunities here.

The Children's Home Society of South Dakota

The mission of the Children's Home Society of South Dakota is to protect, support, and enhance the lives of South Dakota children and families. They do this by helping to provide emergency shelter, residential treatment, education, foster care and adoption, forensic interviews and advocacy, and prevention and education resources. Another primary mission is to serve the victims of domestic violence and child abuse. Volunteers always play an important role with the Children's Home Society. Learn how to volunteer and help here.

EmBe

Another worthwhile organization here in the Sioux Empire that is definitely deserving of your time is EmBe. The mission of EmBe is to empower women and families to enrich lives. This is accomplished through a number of diverse programs. EmBe is always searching for people willing to give. Get more information on how you can help here.

The Banquet

The Banquet in Sioux Falls does the Lord's work throughout the year in helping to provide food and fellowship, along with a safe place where people can gather to receive nourishment and experience love in action. The Banquet provides roughly 13 free meals each week to struggling families and their children. Learn about serving opportunities at The Banquet here.

Make-A-Wish-South Dakota

Perhaps there is no better feeling than helping to make a Christmas wish come true for a child with a critical illness. Make-A-Wish South Dakota helps to grant wishes for critically ill children throughout the year. They rely on generous donors, supporters, staff, and volunteers each and every day. Learn more on how you can help here.

The Helpline Center

The Helpline in Sioux Falls specializes in making people's lives better by giving support, offering hope, and creating connections all day, every day. They help achieve this through the following core service areas: 211 Community Resources, Volunteer Services, and Suicide and Crisis Support. Get all the details on how to help here.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Dakota

Is there anything more important around the holiday season than working to help improve the health and well-being of our children? The Ronald McDonald House Charities set out to do just that 365 days a year in our community. Learn how to help and get involved here.

Sioux Falls Area Humane Society

We certainly cannot forget all of our furry, four-legged friends around the holidays. The gang at the Sioux Falls Humane Society does a wonderful job year-round in helping to provide a safe haven for animals in need. The Humane Society always has a need for volunteers who have a desire to work alongside people who have the heart to help create a better life for animals. Learn how you can volunteer with the Sioux Falls Humane Society here.

