Great Shots Hosting Another Comedy Show

Back in January, Great Shots hosted a comedy show presented by Sean Leary that featured Casey Flesch and it went so well, they decided to do it again!

This time the show will take place on March 4 at 8 p.m.

The evening is still presented by Sean Leary, but will feature the comedy of Zach Dresch and the headliner is Dan Bublitz Jr.

Sean Leary is a comedian from Brookings, South Dakota that now resides in Los Angeles. He even opened a comedy club in Brookings. He helps put on comedy shows in the Midwest. Sean Leary prides himself on pop-up comedy shows in interesting places. Beach shows, house shows, gym shows, and now he can add golf driving range venue to the list!

Dan Bublitz Jr. is a comedian and actor best known for his one-man show, "It Was Supposed to Be A Love Story" by Lights Out Productions.

Dan has been featured in several films and commercials. You may recognize him from Comedy Time TV. He is also the creator and host of the podcast, 'The Art of Bombing.' He chats with guests about how failure can lead to success.

Dan Bublitz Jr. has performed at many comedy festivals such as the Plano Comedy Festival and Gilda's Laughfest. He describes his comedy as 'upbeat and positive storytelling sprinkled with silly one-liners.'

Tickets for Great Shots Comedy night are $30 and include the 90-minute comedy show and buffet!

Doors open at 7 pm and the show starts at 8 pm.

For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.