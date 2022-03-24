Sioux Falls Great Shots to Host First Ever Sports Card Show

The Sioux Falls sports card and collectible scene has certainly expanded over the last few years and along with that has come more and more card shows.

Another venue in Sioux Falls will be hosting their first-ever sports card show this weekend.

Great Shots in Sioux Falls will host a sports card show on Saturday, March 26, from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM.

Collectors will be able to buy, sell and trade sports cards with many other collectors and vendors.

It is FREE to attend the sports card show as well, which makes for a great event for the family to attend as well.

If you would like to set up a table yourself, they are available for $40 per table and can be purchased here.

Great Shots is located on the Sanford Sports campus and is near the Sanford Fieldhouse.

For more information about Great Shots, the sports card show or other events at the facility, you can visit their website.

