Great Shots Hosting Comedy Show

Great Shots Comedy Presented by Sean Leary will take place on January 14!

Sean Leary is a comedian from Brookings, South Dakota that now resides in Los Angeles. He even opened a comedy club in Brookings. He helps put on comedy shows in the Midwest. That's where Great Shots comes in!

Get our free mobile app

Great Shots might seem like an odd venue for a comedy show, but Sean Leary prides himself on pop-up comedy shows in interesting places. Beach shows, house shows, gym shows, and now he can add golf driving range venue to the list!

The headliner for the comedy show at Great Shots will be Casey Flesch. Casey is a Minneapolis-based comedian. On the event page, Casey's comedy is described as follows, "His comedy brings unique views into his personal life, like working retail jobs, staying in awful hotels, and managing life as a stand up while dealing with facial paralysis called Bell's Palsy. He is also the Minneapolis producer of Don't Tell Comedy, a nationwide series of comedy shows."

Skyler Bolks is the opening comedian that evening.

Tickets for Great Shots Comedy night are $30 and include the 90-minute comedy show and buffet!

Doors open at 7 pm and the show starts at 8 pm.

For more details and to purchase tickets, click here.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

13 Famous Iowans