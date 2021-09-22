Laugh-A-Thon 2 At The District
They say laughter is the best medicine and most of us could probably use a good laugh these days. This show is exactly what the doctor ordered!
Laugh-A-Thon 2 will be at The District on Friday, October 29! The District is located at 4521 W. Empire Place.
Luxury Boss Made Entertainment Presents Steve Brown & Stilleto. The event will be hosted By Antoine Scott.
Steve Brown is a comic from Birmingham, Alabama. He was raised by his grandparents in the church, which is where most of his comedy comes from.
He's a graduate of Stillman College and thinks education is very important. So much so that he started The Steve Brown Scholarship Fund.
Stilleto is from Baltimore, Maryland, and has a unique style of comedy. She uses her powerhouse personality to bring on the laughs.
The host for the evening, Antoine Scott AKA Mr. Lookatcha, is from Richmond, Virginia.
Tickets are on sale now! Ticketed seating is available as well as a standing-only general admission section.
Tickets range from $20 to $40.
There is also a chance to win a PlayStation 5. Details are in the video below!
