Comedian Kevin Hart Coming to Omaha
One of the funniest people on the planet is back on the road for the first time in four years, and he's going to be not too far from here later this summer.
Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his Reality Check 2022 Tour to Omaha, Thursday, August 25.
The show will take place at CHI Health Center.
Hart, a native of Philadelphia, got his start in show business, with a recurring role in the 2001 TV series Undeclared.
That led to appearances in movies like Paper Soldiers (2002), Scary Movie 3 (2003), Soul Plane (2004), In the Mix (2005), and Little Fockers (2010).
Along the way, he's become one of America's leading stand-up comedians, releasing his first stand-up album I'm a Grown Little Man in 2008. Four more albums have come, including Seriously Funny (2010), Laugh at My Pain (2011), Let Me Explain (2013), and What Now? (2016).
In 2015, Time Magazine named Hart one of the 100 most influential people in the world on the annual Time 100 list.
Tickets for the Omaha show go on sale to the general public, Friday, February 18 at 10:00 AM.
There is a venue pre-sale beginning at 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 16. Use the code OMAHA22 for access.