Fall Golf Leagues At Great Shots

Usually the change of the season means saying goodbye to golf outings, but not anymore.

Great Shots offers Fall Golf Leagues! The Fall League runs from September 27th through November 16th.

4 Person Teams are on Monday night and 2 Person Teams are on Tuesday nights. Both nights have weekly food and drink specials.

Registration is now open for both leagues. If you don't have a team, but still want to play, you can still sign up as a single and they will get you on a team!

A 4 Person Team is $60 a team or pay for the entire season at $420 per team and get one week free.

For a 2 Person Team, it's $30 per team or $210 for the whole season with one week free!

Here is how the leagues work. There are 6 weeks of regular season play and then a two week playoff period. All teams will make the playoffs. Each league night is from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The times is broken up into sections. 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. is warm up and practice and 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. is league play.

Each league will have weekly prizes and a Championship prize at the end of the season.

Before the leagues start, a handicap must be established. On Great Shots website, it explains, "All players must play (1) 18-hole round of golf to establish your handicap. We will provide the handicap round of golf at no cost. We encourage you to bring in your entire team to play your round together! Rounds can be played anytime Monday-Wednesday. Please contact Brandon Slama at Brandon.slama@greatshots.golf to set up your time."

Happy golfing!

