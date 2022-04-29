Green Bay Loads Up On Defense, Pick Georgia 1st Rounders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Finding some more targets for Aaron Rodgers now that Davante Adams has headed west will have to wait.

The Green Bay Packers passed up on a chance to boost their receiving depth with either of their first-round picks Thursday night. They instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia by selecting linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and taking tackle six picks later.

“It’s a reunion,” Walker said during his Zoom session after a reporter told him the Packers were taking Wyatt as well. “Aww, man. That’s crazy.”

All three of the Packers’ first-round picks over the last two years have been Georgia defensive players. They took Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall selection last year. The Packers didn’t like any of the remaining wide receivers on the board quite as much as the Georgia duo.

Walker started all 15 games for Georgia’s national championship team last season and collected 67 tackles. Wyatt had 39 tackles and was an Associated Press second-team all-Southeastern Conference selection and a first-team all-conference pick from the league’s coaches.