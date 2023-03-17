FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Wide receiver Allen Lazard said he signed with the New York Jets because of the "bright lights" of the city and a strong affinity for his new offensive coordinator. Then, of course, there's the life-changing money. And one other thing, too.

"Obviously, standing here today, it feels good knowing that 12's going to be my quarterback again," Lazard said Friday on a Zoom call with reporters.

Lazard spoke of former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers as if their reunion is a done deal. Not quite, as the Jets and Packers are negotiating trade compensation and a restructured contract. On Wednesday, Rodgers said his "intention" is to play for the Jets in 2023.

Trade is expected to happen, though nothing is imminent.

After five seasons with the Packers, Lazard, 27, signed a four-year, $44 million contract with the Jets. He said he talked recently with Rodgers at a fitness facility in Los Angeles, where they both train in the offseason.

Lazard indicated his decision to play for the Jets wasn't contingent upon Rodgers deciding the same

"As a wide receiver, the best relationship you can have is with the quarterback and the relationship I have with him has been phenomenal," Lazard said.

The Jets now have four, perhaps five starting-caliber receivers in Lazard, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims. Davis, who has an $11.2 million cap charge, could be expendable.

Assuming Rodgers is the quarterback, Lazard likes the Jets' chances in the AFC. Asked about the team's ceiling, he said, "With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, the possibility of wins is always a thing. With that being said, it's really the Super Bowl."

