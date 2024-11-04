Lion’s Command Performance Sacks Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- — In their first outdoor game of the season, the Detroit Lions showed they could thrive even in lousy conditions as they took command of the NFC North.

Kerby Joseph scored on a 27-yard interception return, and the Lions converted two fourth downs into touchdowns as they continued one of the best starts in franchise history by beating the Green Bay Packers 24-14 on a rainy and windy Sunday.

The NFC North-leading Lions are 7-1 for the first time since 1956. They withstood the second-quarter ejection of safety Brian Branch and won at Lambeau Field for a third straight year.

Green Bay’s Jordan Love went 23 of 39 for 273 yards with an interception.

Get our free mobile app

Jayden Reed had five catches for 113 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for 95 yards.

The Packers (6-3) outgained the Lions 411 yards to 261 but wasted several opportunities.

Joseph’s pick-6 was his sixth interception of the season, tying Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney for the NFL lead.

The Packers move into a bye week then play at Chicago on November 17.

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.