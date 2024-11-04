Lion’s Command Performance Sacks Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- — In their first outdoor game of the season, the Detroit Lions showed they could thrive even in lousy conditions as they took command of the NFC North.
The NFC North-leading Lions are 7-1 for the first time since 1956. They withstood the second-quarter ejection of safety Brian Branch and won at Lambeau Field for a third straight year.
Green Bay’s Jordan Love went 23 of 39 for 273 yards with an interception.
Jayden Reed had five catches for 113 yards and Josh Jacobs rushed for 95 yards.
The Packers (6-3) outgained the Lions 411 yards to 261 but wasted several opportunities.
Joseph’s pick-6 was his sixth interception of the season, tying Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney for the NFL lead.
The Packers move into a bye week then play at Chicago on November 17.
