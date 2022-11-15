Green Bay Packers Move on From Rodgers After Return Woes

Green Bay Packers Move on From Rodgers After Return Woes

Getty Images

Amari Rodgers has run out of chances. After another game that included special teams issues related specifically to the punt return game, the Green Bay Packers have elected to not just bench the second-year wideout, but move on from him entirely.

Rodgers joined the Packers as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and hasn't been able to see the field much at all on offense.

Rodgers had been relegated to punt return duties, and after several miscues which include key fumbles. In just two seasons in a limited role, Rodgers fumbled 7 times.

Get our free mobile app

First year Packers Special Teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia had gone to bat for Rodgers several times of late, but it appears that the team has seen enough.

While Rodgers release is more surprising then a benching, it does give the team an option to add to the wide receiver unit in the coming days, or add depth elsewhere.

Rodgers wasn't the only one who received tough news on Tuesday, as the Packers also waived second-year running back Kylin Hill. Hill had just worked his way back from knee surgery, and could wind up on the Packers practice squad following waivers.

In just under two seasons, Amari Rodgers finishes his Packer career with 20 catches for 139 yards, and an average of 7.6 yards per punt return.

Rodgers should be given a second chance elsewhere, as the former Clemson Tiger looks to reboot his career outside of Green Bay.

Know Your South Dakota College and University Mascots

The college football experience is an ultimate high for football fans and it takes several other teams to make that happen week after week during the season.
Just think about what goes into gameday? First and foremost, the players and coaching staff who put in hours and hours of practice and training to play in front of their fans. Then there's field prep, game officials, live broadcasts, concessions, and on-the-field entertainment. Yep, entertainment.

Second to the game, who do you watch? The cheerleaders? The band at halftime? What about the mascot? That's a job not many people can do.
I asked Sioux Falls native and former Cagey mascot for the Sioux Falls Canaries and Little Red & Herbie for the Nebraska Huskers Nate Welch about being a mascot:

  • What does it take to be a mascot?
  • "Losing a bet or filling an opportunity!" Welch says, "An internal energized desire to love life. After meeting great performers who are introverts out of costume, they become the center of attention when they take the stage. And also feeding off the performance of others."
  • Why does the mascot never talk?
  • "Know your role and shut your mouth. You are there to entertain. Tell the story with your actions and not your voice."
  • Advice to someone putting on that costume for the first time?
  • "Remember you are now in a costume. Have fun. Otherwise, you're just a dork in tights. If the fur ain't flying you ain't trying."

Nate Welch has moved on from his days as a mascot to Executive Director of the Vermillion Area Chamber of Commerce and Development Company in Vermillion, South Dakota.

So, can you name the mascots at our South Dakota Colleges and Universities? Check out the gallery below:

Filed Under: amari rodgers, Clemson Tigers, Cut, Football, gb, Green Bay Packers, Matt LaFleur, NFL, pack, punt return, rich bisaccia, special teams, waived, Wide Receiver
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls