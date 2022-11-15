Green Bay Packers Move on From Rodgers After Return Woes

Amari Rodgers has run out of chances. After another game that included special teams issues related specifically to the punt return game, the Green Bay Packers have elected to not just bench the second-year wideout, but move on from him entirely.

Rodgers joined the Packers as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and hasn't been able to see the field much at all on offense.

Rodgers had been relegated to punt return duties, and after several miscues which include key fumbles. In just two seasons in a limited role, Rodgers fumbled 7 times.

First year Packers Special Teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia had gone to bat for Rodgers several times of late, but it appears that the team has seen enough.

While Rodgers release is more surprising then a benching, it does give the team an option to add to the wide receiver unit in the coming days, or add depth elsewhere.

Rodgers wasn't the only one who received tough news on Tuesday, as the Packers also waived second-year running back Kylin Hill. Hill had just worked his way back from knee surgery, and could wind up on the Packers practice squad following waivers.

In just under two seasons, Amari Rodgers finishes his Packer career with 20 catches for 139 yards, and an average of 7.6 yards per punt return.

Rodgers should be given a second chance elsewhere, as the former Clemson Tiger looks to reboot his career outside of Green Bay.