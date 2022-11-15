Green Bay Packers Move on From Rodgers After Return Woes
Amari Rodgers has run out of chances. After another game that included special teams issues related specifically to the punt return game, the Green Bay Packers have elected to not just bench the second-year wideout, but move on from him entirely.
Rodgers joined the Packers as a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and hasn't been able to see the field much at all on offense.
Rodgers had been relegated to punt return duties, and after several miscues which include key fumbles. In just two seasons in a limited role, Rodgers fumbled 7 times.
First year Packers Special Teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia had gone to bat for Rodgers several times of late, but it appears that the team has seen enough.
While Rodgers release is more surprising then a benching, it does give the team an option to add to the wide receiver unit in the coming days, or add depth elsewhere.
Rodgers wasn't the only one who received tough news on Tuesday, as the Packers also waived second-year running back Kylin Hill. Hill had just worked his way back from knee surgery, and could wind up on the Packers practice squad following waivers.
In just under two seasons, Amari Rodgers finishes his Packer career with 20 catches for 139 yards, and an average of 7.6 yards per punt return.
Rodgers should be given a second chance elsewhere, as the former Clemson Tiger looks to reboot his career outside of Green Bay.
Know Your South Dakota College and University Mascots
- What does it take to be a mascot?
- "Losing a bet or filling an opportunity!" Welch says, "An internal energized desire to love life. After meeting great performers who are introverts out of costume, they become the center of attention when they take the stage. And also feeding off the performance of others."
- Why does the mascot never talk?
- "Know your role and shut your mouth. You are there to entertain. Tell the story with your actions and not your voice."
- Advice to someone putting on that costume for the first time?
- "Remember you are now in a costume. Have fun. Otherwise, you're just a dork in tights. If the fur ain't flying you ain't trying."