Green Bay Packers Sign Rookie 1st-Round WR Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden was the first wide receiver taken in the first round by the Green Bay Packers since the 2002 NFL Draft just last month and now has officially signed with the team.

The pick was as celebrated as any in recent memory by Packer fans, accentuating an already amazing weekend in Titletown:

Golden has officially signed his rookie contract as of Monday:

Golden agreed to his four-year rookie contract with the team and will make over $17.5 million in fully guaranteed money. The Packers will have an option for a fifth season that must be exercised before Golden’s fourth year in the league. Golden transferred from Houston to Texas for his final college season. He had 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns for the Longhorns and then posted the fastest 40-yard-dash time at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Golden slots in as an immediate impact playmaker for the Packers. The team certainly has a lot of options at wide receiver but have been desperately in need of continued growth in the pass catching unit.

Golden should have an opportunity to contribute in a big way early for the Green and Gold, as former second-round pick Christian Watson will miss a good chunk of the 2025 regular season as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered late last season.

In three collegiate seasons between Houston and Texas, Golden hauled in 134 catches for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns.

