Hangover Cures South Dakotans Swear By

Every year on January 1, millions of New Year's Eve revelers find themselves wishing they had stayed home with their cat the night before. Fatigue, an upset stomach, and a wicked headache are the symptoms that make eager partiers make false promises about "never doing that again."

Many of these same people have a remedy for their hangovers that they swear is the best thing in the world. When I was one of those people, before my impatience with feeling awful caused me to stay home every year, I would usually have a big breakfast of some kind, take a prophylactic dose of ibuprofen, and drink as much water as I could stand before crawling into bed. Sometimes it turned out okay, but not reliably.

According to science, there isn't really a good and reliable hangover cure. Despite this, we asked people what their go-to fix for 3.2-flu is and got a lot of interesting answers.

B16 from Science Nutrition is a hangover lifesaver. Not what it is intended for, but it's a miracle cure

A 12-hour nap in pure darkness

Ice-cold white milk has always helped my hangovers

2 ibuprofen, 1 Excedrin migraine, and a kids nugget meal or Bacon egg and cheese biscuit meal from McDonald's, with a fountain diet coke.

Swear by this - gets us through our all-inclusive vacays: Vitamin B12 - Complex (complex is key) in the afternoon before drinking and another B12 complex and 2 ibuprofen as soon as you wake up... zero hangovers ever. Note: Your pee will glow neon yellow and have a terrible smell from the B12!

2 taco John's breakfast burritos.

Water water and more water. And liquid IV.

Headache meds, Pedialyte, and the big "O"

Dramamine! For motion sickness. An older lady taught me this while camping two years ago and now I always have it on hand. Helps your spinning head and stomach! Must try!

