Is Sioux Falls One of the Best Cities to Celebrate New Year’s Eve?

Okay, let's just admit it from the get-go, the winner of this, shall we call it - - "competition", is without question New York City. I mean they have the whole insane Times Square experience.

From the dropping of the Swaroski Crystal ball that is worth a bazillion dollars to the thousands of people, (including prolific pickpockets) who temporarily inhabit one of the most famous landmarks in the city, New York is hands down the winner of the best city in which to celebrate New Year's Eve.

Times Square rivals Las Vegas for its eye-popping, flashing billboards, and neon lights. Plus it's sort of an entertainment mecca with an overabundance of restaurants, theaters, clubs, museums and the list goes on. Okay, so now we know who number one is.

Get our free mobile app

Where is Sioux Falls on this list of best cities to spend New Year's Eve in? The simple answer is - -it isn't. But the reason why explains it all.

Those bean countin' weirdos over at WalletHub, who quite often put Sioux Falls at the top, or near it, of every other survey they take or study they do, have only looked at the 100 most populated cities this time, not the usual 180.

So - - Sioux Falls didn't even have the opportunity to compete!

Just in case you'd like to spend New Year's Eve in one of the best places for wacky New Years shenanigans- -here is the list of the Top 10 Best Cities:

New York City Las Vegas Orlando Atlanta Miami Washington, D.C. San Francisco Denver Louisville Houston

To see the complete study and criteria they used see WalletHub.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: