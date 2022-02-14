Bengals fans, alcohol drinkers, and overeaters may all be nursing their own unique kind of hangovers today. Nobody wants to be told to eat healthy the day of the big game, so we'll take a look at some ideas to plan ahead for next year to make the Monday following the big game not to painful.

It's easy to overeat while at a gathering watching the big game, so here are some healthier alternatives to traditional Super Bowl fare, courtesy of eatingwell.com.

Air Fryer Buffalo Wings - A no-brainer. Save the calories and additional fat from traditional fried wings and don't lose much of the flavor.

Cauliflower Chicken Nachos: It will surprise you how versatile Cauliflower is, whether in nachos or as a pizza crust. "Swapping in tender-crisp cauliflower slices for chips in these cauliflower nachos ups your veggie servings for the day."

Zucchini Pizza Bites: Another easy substitution. Zucchini offers the crunch needed and acts as a healthy base for a delicious snack.

Homemade Guacamole: A very healthy snack and easy to make. Spice it up however you like and it acts as a great topper to many dishes as well!

Changing up the Cheese Dip: Traditional store bought cheese dip is both high in fat and artificial ingredients. Making it from home, along with some imaginative ingredients makes for a healthier alternative. Like the Butternut Squash Queso Fundido:

"This cheesy dip recipe is lightened up by subbing mashed butternut squash for some of the melted cheese. We also loaded it with chili-spiced caramelized onions. Serve this healthy makeover with tortilla chips or sliced jicama for dipping."

There are some great alternatives to normal Super Bowl party food out there, and it can make a notable difference in how you feel the next day. The best part about planning ahead and making unique and health-conscious dishes is that it allows you and your guests to try something new all while being healthier in the process.

So, plan it out, and maybe make it a challenge to try something new each and every year for the big game. Regardless of it is it a home run or a strikeout, it's always worth trying something new and stepping out of your comfort zone.

Source: eatingwell.com (recipes and ideas here!)

